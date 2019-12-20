Deere & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.52%

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $173.78 to a high of $176.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $174.26 on volume of 444,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Deere & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Deere & Co in search of a potential trend change.

Deere & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $180.48 and a 52-week low of $132.68 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $175.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.31% higher over the past week, respectively.