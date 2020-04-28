Deere & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.33%

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.77 to a high of $144.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $140.09 on volume of 657,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Deere & Co has traded in a range of $106.14 to $181.99 and is now at $142.21, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

