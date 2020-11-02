Deere & Co Rises 1.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $168.60 to a high of $169.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $169.15 on volume of 499,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Deere & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $132.68 and a high of $180.48 and are now at $170.42, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

