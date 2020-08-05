Deere & Co Rises 1.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.51 to a high of $138.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.45 on volume of 561,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Deere & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $137.62, 30% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.08% lower over the past week, respectively.