Deere & Co has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (DE, AGCO, LNN, TTC, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $513,000. Following is Agco Corp with a an RPE of $424,000. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.

Toro Co follows with a an RPE of $374,000, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $244,000.

