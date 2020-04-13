Deere & Co has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (DE, TWI, LNN, TTC, AGCO)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.87. Titan Intl Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.94. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 23.12.

Toro Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 22.22, and Agco Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.49.

