Deere & Co Falls 4.91% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.28 to a high of $136.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $137.14 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Deere & Co have traded between a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 and are now at $131.38, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.