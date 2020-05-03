Deere & Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (DE, TWI, AGCO, LNN, TTC)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7. Following is Titan Intl Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5. Agco Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.9.

Lindsay Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0, and Toro Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.7.

