Deckers Outdoor Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.75%

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $186.16 to a high of $199.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $178.02 on volume of 737,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Deckers Outdoor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.87 and a high of $199.31 and are now at $194.68, 76% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

