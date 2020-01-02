Deckers Outdoor has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Footwear Industry (DECK, SHOO, NKE, SKX, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.
Deckers Outdoor ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.6%. Following is Steven Madden with a future earnings growth of 10.3%. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 14.1%.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a future earnings growth of 18.2%, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 112.7%.
