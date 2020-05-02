MySmarTrend
Deckers Outdoor is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (DECK, SHOO, SKX, NKE, CROX)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:20am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a sales per share of $58.63. Following is Steven Madden with a sales per share of $28.58. Skechers Usa-A ranks third highest with a sales per share of $27.83.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a sales per share of $21.59, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.61.

Ticker(s): DECK SHOO SKX NKE CROX

