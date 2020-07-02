Deckers Outdoor is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DECK, SHOO, NKE, CROX, SKX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.82. Steven Madden is next with a FCF per share of $2.60. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.53.
Crocs Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.18, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.15.
