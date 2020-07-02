MySmarTrend
Deckers Outdoor is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (DECK, SHOO, NKE, CROX, SKX)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:17am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.82. Steven Madden is next with a FCF per share of $2.60. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.53.

Crocs Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.18, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.15.

