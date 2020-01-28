MySmarTrend
Deckers Outdoor is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Beta (DECK, SHOO, NKE, CROX, SKX)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Deckers Outdoor ranks highest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Steven Madden with a a beta of 0.9. Nike Inc -Cl B ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Crocs Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Skechers Usa-A rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 85.0%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): DECK SHOO NKE CROX SKX

