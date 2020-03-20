Davita Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 8.12%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.22 to a high of $71.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.62 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Davita Inc has traded in a range of $43.40 to $90.15 and is now at $66.19, 53% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Davita Inc and will alert subscribers who have DVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.