Davita Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.16%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.53 to a high of $82.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.37 on volume of 300,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Davita Inc and will alert subscribers who have DVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Davita Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.59 and a 52-week low of $43.40 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $82.68 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.