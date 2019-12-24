Davita Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.15%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.17 to a high of $75.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.65 on volume of 133,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Davita Inc have traded between a low of $43.40 and a high of $75.12 and are now at $75.08, which is 73% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 1.64% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Davita Inc on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Davita Inc have risen 28.4%. We continue to monitor DVA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.