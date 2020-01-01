Davita Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (DVA, DPLO, DGX, PRSC, CCRN)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest sales growth.
Davita Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 158.0%. Diplomat Pharmac is next with a sales growth of 169.7%. Quest Diagnostic ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 258.2%.
Providence Servi follows with a sales growth of 289.2%, and Cross Country He rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 378.0%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Davita Inc and will alert subscribers who have DVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales growth davita inc diplomat pharmac quest diagnostic providence servi cross country he