Darling Ingredie has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, LMNR, ADM, INGR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.31. Limoneira Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.99. Archer-Daniels ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.73.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.55, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.41.

