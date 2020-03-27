Darling Ingredie has the Highest Beta in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, FDP, ALCO, INGR, LMNR)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a a beta of 0.8. Alico Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Ingredion Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Limoneira Co rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.

