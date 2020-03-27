Darling Ingredie has the Highest Beta in the Agricultural Products Industry (DAR, FDP, ALCO, INGR, LMNR)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Darling Ingredie ranks highest with a a beta of 1.0. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a a beta of 0.8. Alico Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.
Ingredion Inc follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Limoneira Co rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.7.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Darling Ingredie on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $25.15. Since that call, shares of Darling Ingredie have fallen 29.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
