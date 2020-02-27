Darling Ingredie is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (DAR, LMNR, ADM, INGR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Darling Ingredie ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%. Following is Limoneira Co with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Archer-Daniels ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%.

Ingredion Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%.

