Darden Restauran Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 19.24%

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.24 to a high of $50.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 19.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $46.17 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and the current low of $38.24 and are currently at $39.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

