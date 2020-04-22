Darden Restauran Rises 8.40% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.97 to a high of $67.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.43 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Darden Restauran has traded in a range of $26.15 to $128.41 and is now at $68.16, 161% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

