Darden Restauran Falls 7.81% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.95 to a high of $79.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.36 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Darden Restauran share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $73.95 and a high of $128.41 and are now at $76.15. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

