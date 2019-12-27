Darden Restauran Falls 1.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.51 to a high of $108.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.91 on volume of 243,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Darden Restauran have traded between a low of $95.83 and a high of $128.41 and are now at $107.80, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

