Danaher Corp (DHR) Breaks Through Resistance at $128.67

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $125.14 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $128.67. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $133.52 and $141.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Danaher Corp have traded between a low of $121.07 and a high of $169.19 and are now at $131.94, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) defies analysts with a current price ($131.94) 17.6% above its average consensus price target of $108.67. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $145.17 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $154.14.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Danaher Corp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $157.21. Since that call, shares of Danaher Corp have fallen 21.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.