Danaher Corp (DHR) Approaches New Upside Target of $162.58

Shares of Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $161.79 today and have reached the first resistance level of $161.57. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $162.58 and $163.37 will be of interest.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) is currently priced 32.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $153.64 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $141.87.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Danaher Corp have traded between a low of $104.50 and a high of $169.19 and are now at $160.57, which is 54% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 1.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Danaher Corp on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $141.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Danaher Corp have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor DHR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.