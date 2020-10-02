Dana Inc Falls 2.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.46 to a high of $15.88. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.92 on volume of 327,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Dana Inc on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.75. Since that call, shares of Dana Inc have fallen 4.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dana Inc have traded between a low of $11.57 and a high of $20.96 and are now at $15.61, which is 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.