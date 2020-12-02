MySmarTrend
Dana Inc is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DAN , DLPH , TEN , AXL , BWA )

By David Diaz

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks first with a gain of 4.98%; Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH ) ranks second with a gain of 3.18%; and Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) ranks third with a gain of 3.17%.

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL ) follows with a gain of 2.83% and Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.75%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dana Inc and will alert subscribers who have DAN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

