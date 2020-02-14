Dana Inc is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DAN , DLPH , BWA , TEN , GNTX )

We looked at the Auto Parts & Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) ranks first with a gain of 5.39%; Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.36%; and Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.33%.

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) follows with a gain of 1.27% and Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.39%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tenneco Inc on January 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.67. Since that call, shares of Tenneco Inc have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.