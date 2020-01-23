Daktronics Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (DAKT, FIT, MTSC, ITRI, VPG)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Daktronics Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43. Following is Fitbit Inc - A with a a price to sales ratio of 1.00. Mts Systems Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.27.

Itron Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.57, and Vishay Preci rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.76.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Itron Inc on April 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $51.51. Since that recommendation, shares of Itron Inc have risen 69.8%. We continue to monitor Itron Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.