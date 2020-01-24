Daily Journal has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Publishing Industry (DJCO, NYT, SCHL, NEWM, MDP)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Daily Journal ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. New York Times-A is next with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

New Media Invest follows with a an earnings yield of 6.4%, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 9.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Daily Journal on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $219.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Daily Journal have risen 31.1%. We continue to monitor Daily Journal for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.