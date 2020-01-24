Daily Journal has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Publishing Industry (DJCO, NYT, SCHL, NEWM, MDP)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Daily Journal ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. New York Times-A is next with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Scholastic Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.
New Media Invest follows with a an earnings yield of 6.4%, and Meredith Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 9.2%.
