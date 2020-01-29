Cyrusone Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.22%

Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.28 to a high of $62.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $62.00 on volume of 416,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cyrusone Inc have traded between a low of $48.94 and a high of $79.65 and are now at $61.27, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

