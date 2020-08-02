Cypress Semicon is Among the Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CY, SPWR, MCHP, INTC, NPTN)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Cypress Semicon ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.2. Sunpower Corp is next with a a current ratio of 1.2. Microchip Tech ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Intel Corp follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Neophotonics Cor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.7.

