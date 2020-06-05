Cvs Health Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.86%

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.69 to a high of $63.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.97 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cvs Health Corp has traded in a range of $51.88 to $77.03 and is now at $62.96, 21% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cvs Health Corp and will alert subscribers who have CVS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.