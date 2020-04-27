Cvs Health Corp Rises 1.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.81 to a high of $63.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $62.70 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cvs Health Corp have traded between a low of $51.88 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $63.22, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cvs Health Corp on March 30th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.09. Since that recommendation, shares of Cvs Health Corp have risen 5.4%. We continue to monitor CVS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.