Cvs Health Corp (CVS) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $60.92

Shares of Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $60.41 today and have reached the first resistance level of $60.92. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $61.39 and $62.37.

There is potential upside of 41.4% for shares of Cvs Health Corp based on a current price of $61.39 and an average consensus analyst price target of $86.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.47 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $65.03.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cvs Health Corp have traded between a low of $51.88 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $61.39, which is 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

