Cvs Health Corp (CVS) Breaks Through Support at $67.76

Shares of Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $67.94 today and have reached the first support level of $67.76. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $67.12 and $66.30.

Potential upside of 26.9% exists for Cvs Health Corp, based on a current level of $68.40 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.81. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $73.70, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $62.91.

Cvs Health Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.03 and a 52-week low of $51.77 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $68.40 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cvs Health Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cvs Health Corp in search of a potential trend change.