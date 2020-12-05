Cvs Health Corp (CVS) Approaches New Upside Target of $64.28

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $63.28 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $63.87. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $64.28 and $65.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Cvs Health Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.88 and a high of $77.03 and are now at $64.15, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

Cvs Health Corp has overhead space with shares priced $64.15, or 26.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $86.81. Cvs Health Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $65.55 and support at the 50-day MA of $59.78.

