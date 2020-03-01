Cvs Health Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CVS, ESRX, PRSC, LH, CHE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cvs Health Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $182.98. Following is Express Scripts with a sales per share of $175.58. Providence Servi ranks third highest with a sales per share of $121.22.

Laboratory Cp follows with a sales per share of $106.10, and Chemed Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $106.06.

