Cvs Health Corp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (CVS, ESRX, PRSC, LH, CHE)

Written on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 2:35am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cvs Health Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $182.98. Following is Express Scripts with a sales per share of $175.58. Providence Servi ranks third highest with a sales per share of $121.22.

Laboratory Cp follows with a sales per share of $106.10, and Chemed Corp rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $106.06.

Express Scripts

