CVR Partners LP is Among the Companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (UAN, CGA, IPI, AVD, CF)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

CVR Partners LP ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,423.2%. China Green Agriculture Inc is next with a ROE of -256.2%. Intrepid Potash Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 544.3%.

Amer Vanguard follows with a ROE of 714.4%, and Cf Industries Ho rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,292.0%.

