Cvr Energy Inc Falls 2.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.09 to a high of $40.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $39.57 on volume of 186,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cvr Energy Inc has traded in a range of $36.19 to $55.52 and is now at $39.51, 9% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cvr Energy Inc on December 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.72. Since that call, shares of Cvr Energy Inc have fallen 5.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.