Cvb Financial is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CVBF , PBCT , CFR , ZION , SFNC )

We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cvb Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF ) ranks first with a loss of 2.76%; People'S United (:PBCT ) ranks second with a loss of 4.59%; and Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR ) ranks third with a loss of 4.98%.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION ) follows with a loss of 5.20% and Simmons First -A (NASDAQ:SFNC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 5.56%.

