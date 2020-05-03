Customers Bancor Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.80%

Customers Bancor (NYSE:CUBI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.00 to a high of $20.33. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.01 on volume of 72,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Customers Bancor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.35 and a high of $25.72 and are now at $20.94, 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

