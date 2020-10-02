Customers Bancor is Among the Companies in the Regional Banks Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (CUBI, HBNC, HAFC, FCB, TCBI)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Customers Bancor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.7%. Horizon Bncrp/In is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.5%. Hanmi Finl Corp ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 12.1%.

Fcb Financial-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 11.0%, and Texas Capital Ba rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 11.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fcb Financial-A on July 13th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.15. Since that call, shares of Fcb Financial-A have fallen 42.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.