Cummins Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.99%

Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.26 to a high of $155.79. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $154.83 on volume of 319,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cummins Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.03 and a high of $186.62 and are now at $153.82, 52% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

