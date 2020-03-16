Cummins Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (CMI)

Cummins Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 0.0% to $136.84. About 2.3 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 1.6 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cummins Inc and will alert subscribers who have CMI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cummins Inc have traded between the current low of $124.84 and a high of $186.62 and are now at $136.84. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.