Cullen/Frost Falls 1.12% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.56 to a high of $95.54. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $94.73 on volume of 80,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Cullen/Frost has traded in a range of $79.86 to $106.23 and is now at $95.07, 19% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.