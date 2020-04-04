Cubic Corp is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CUB, EGL, ATRO, VEC, TDG)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cubic Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 111.6%. Following is Engility Holding with a projected earnings growth of 83.7%. Astronics Corp ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 71.5%.

Vectrus Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 46.9%, and Transdigm Group rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 42.8%.

