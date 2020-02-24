Cubesmart has the Best Relative Performance in the Specialized REITs Industry (CUBE , EXR , PSA , NSA , DLR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.93%; Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.76%; and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks third with a gain of 1.52%.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA ) follows with a gain of 1.36% and Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.34%.

