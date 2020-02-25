Cubesmart is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CUBE , PSA , SBAC , EXR , CCI )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialized REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE ) ranks first with a gain of 0.65%; Public Storage (NYSE:PSA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.31%; and Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.05%.

Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR ) follows with a loss of 0.36% and Crown Castle Int (NYSE:CCI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.01%.

